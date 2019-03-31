Dead goat thieves identified

THE two men killed by police on Friday morning after they stole nine goats and a television set have been identified.

They were David “Harry” Suchit and David “Diggies” Tavenier. The men, police said, were childhood friends and had a record of robberies and other crimes. Police said the men stole nine goats and a 55-inch TV from a house in Uquire Road, Freeport. They both had addresses at Arima Old Road, Arima.

Police on patrol met the goat thieves just as they were about to get away in an old-model Hyundai Elantra.

Police said the men were trying to stuff all nine goats – six adults and three kids – in the car along with the TV. When the police approached, the men shot at them and they returned fire, killing both men.

The men were taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where they were declared dead on arrival. When police checked the car, they found the goats stuffed in the trunk. Three of the goats were dead – they suffocated in the trunk.

Hours after the shootout, the owner of the goats went to the Freeport station to report them stolen.

He was then taken to identify them, and when he did, police took pictures of the goats and returned them to the owner.