CT scans resume at SFGH

San Fernando General Hospital. Photo Jeff Mayers

COMPUTERISED tomography (CT) scan services have resumed at the San Fernando general hospital (SFGH).

The South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) said so in a media release on Saturday.

For some time, the CT scan machines were not functioning and patients were turned away. Others paid for scans at private medical institutions.

The SWRHA said it is committed to providing quality and compassionate health care to all patients. It said, tending to a growing population of over 600,000, the emergency department at its flagship facility, SFGH, has seen an increase in emergency cases with approximately 50 medical patients and 75 non-medical patients being admitted to the facility on a daily basis.

"The SWRHA recognises overcrowding as one of our main challenges, particularly at the Emergency Department, and has made the remedying of this issue a priority.”