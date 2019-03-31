Baptists move in faith on Signal Hill

Spiritual Baptists walk in procession from Spring Garden to Signal Hill as part of Liberation Day celebrations hosted by the Tobago United Spiritual Baptist Assembly.

Kinnesha George-Harry

Having been granted a parcel of land in 2006 by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), president of the Tobago United Spiritual Baptist Assembly (TUSBA), Bishop Mural Dillon is hopeful that their long-awaited multi-purpose facility will see some development by next year's celebration.

Addressing worshippers during observances on the Spiritual Baptist lands in Signal Hill yesterday, Dillon said: “The Lord helps those who helps themselves. So we can’t sit down and wait on the Chief Secretary and the Tobago House of Assembly, neither Dr Rowley and the PNM Government, to help we. We must show them that we’re moving forward in faith and I know for sure, when they see that we are moving forward in faith, they won’t stay behind, they would jump in front and jump with us and let us build Tobago together,” he said.

Worshippers sat underneath tents and amid the ongoing construction, as Dillon recounted that having received the lands in 2006, work on the project stated a few years later but stalled for a while, before resuming earlier this year.

“As our theme says, going forward in faith and confidence...today we are here under tents on this spot. Now is the 30th of March, it is our vision that by the end of May early June, we would have it covered, the floor go straight across. Here would have to be properly secured before December of this year, because we have to hold some leadership conferences here.

“Come next year's celebration, I hope not to see any toilets out there but right in here with air-condition... we going forward in faith and confidence. We are confident that next year's liberation ceremony, would take place here in air-conditioned comfort,” Dillon said.

In delivering the feature address, THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles took up the challenge as laid out by Dillon.

“We have demonstrated our commitment to the growth and development of the Baptist community... I say to you that I shall throw in with you in ensuring that your dreams come to fruition. Let today be the beginning of a new dawn for you... your faith, your community and our island of Tobago,” he said.

With that, Charles went further to acknowledge that once again, the church is indeed operating in challenging times.

“We just have to read the newspapers, watch the news or score through the digital platforms to see that our society, even right here in Tobago is changing. While change is good, I cannot say with certainty that the change we have been witnessing within recent times is what we want to see.

“I am sure it concerns you, as much as it concerns me, that some of the changes we’re experiencing in our society today, does not represent or reflect the kind of positive growth and development that we hope for and desire to see. The time has come for individual assessment, introspection and contribution,” he said.

THA Minority Leader Watson Duke encouraged those gathered to keep the faith as they continue pressing on.

“There are times when going forward may seem difficult, when it seems as though you’ve taken the wrong road... keep walking on that righteous road, that Jerusalem road because those who are coming after you, they would be strengthened,” he said.