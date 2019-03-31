Aanensen, Davis eager for change from new CWI president

FORMER WEST Indies Cricket Board (WICB) CEO Bruce Aanensen and ex-WI opening batsman Bryan Davis are both eager to see a change in the administration of the regional governing body (now called Cricket West Indies).

The pair were speaking last Sunday, after the CWI elections at the Pegasus Hotel in Jamaica. Ricky Skerritt and Dr Kishore Shallow defeated the incumbents Dave Cameron and Emmanuel Nanthan 8-4 to become the CWI president and vice-president respectively.

“I am very happy because I don’t think Mr Cameron should have been returned,” said Aanensen, who was the CEO under the presidency of Ken Gordon in the mid-2000s. “I think it’s high time that somebody else gets an opportunity to move West Indies cricket forward.

“I think the pair of Ricky Skerritt and Kishore Shallow is a good (one). Hopefully they would get down to the job and not allow divisiveness to prevail but rather to size up the situation.

“There will be changes to be made but I just hope that whatever they do is done in the best interest of West Indies cricket,” Aanensen continued. “There (has) been too much fighting in West Indies cricket over the last few years. I’m just hoping that this is a breath of fresh air and we can see some more positive leadership and better relationships with all the stakeholders in West Indies cricket.”

Davis was pleased with the changing of the guard within the hierarchy of WI cricket.

“I was hoping it would go that way for the longest time now,” he said. “Cameron overstayed his welcome, he was not the best thing for West Indies cricket. We can move forward from here now.”

Reflecting on Cameron’s comments about his ex-WI coach Phil Simmons and the legends (Sir Viv Richards, Sir Andy Roberts, Clive Lloyd, Deryck Murray, Roger Harper and Darren Sammy) during the last week of the elections, Davis said, “I don’t know why he (said) those things. Those boastful, conceited things like ‘we can’t lose’.”

Aanensen did not rule out the possibility of getting involved with the CWI, if called upon.

“I don’t know to what extent I would want to get involved, at this age and stage of my life,” he said. “I always have the best of West Indies cricket at heart. I know Ricky for a long time. I’m not looking for a post but if I can help in any way, I certainly will.”

If they (Aanensen and Davis) were in Skerritt’s shoes, what would be their immediate focus?

Aanensen replied, “I think the immediate focus should be back to cricket. They need to focus more on grassroots cricket. They need to heal all the rifts that exist at the moment and they need to try to get the boards in the various regions operating in conjunction with (CWI) so that everybody is reading from the same page.”

He added, “(They need to) see if they can bring some togetherness again to West Indies cricket. If people are happy, they would perform better. This could be the dawn of a new era. I’m hoping that is so.”

According to Davis, “They have to look at the (overall) picture, they have to look at the accounts, the team, the World Cup coming up. They have to look at getting the Academy running. It will take a little time.

“But I think the most immediate thing at this time is to look at their finances to see what it’s like, and put their 10 cents into the World Cup.”

Reflecting on the Cameron-Nanthan era, Aanensen said, “I think Cameron was selfish. I think he saw things his particular way and he didn’t allow other people to contribute adequately.

“Nanthan is a follower of Cameron and he was in (Cameron’s) back pocket, as far as I could see it. You very seldom hear anything coming from him. I’m hoping with these two new guys, they will have their own ideas and they can always agree to disagree, nothing is wrong with that.”

Davis commented, “I thought it was an autocratic and undemocratic leadership. It looked to me as people holding on to power for the sake of (it), and not having the good of cricket at the forefront.

“The first thing you must look at is what is best for West Indies cricket. I think Cameron and (Nanthan) always kept moving those who didn’t agree with him.

“When you see people are not natural leaders, they are not good leaders of men, they (just) look at their position.”