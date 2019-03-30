UWI lecturer: Don't abolish SEA

Happy students of Princes Town Presbyterian Schools No 1 and 2 after the SEA exam on May 3, 2018. FILE PHOTO

THE Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination should not be abolished. But children who sit the SEA should not be made to believe that their success or failure in life, hinges on how they perform in this exam.

Professor Jerome De Lisle offered this view during a lecture on SEA at UWI's School of Education, St Augustine on Friday night. De Lisle said there are studies which show the merits of 11-plus exams like SEA.

While people express different views about the SEA, De Lisle said it is important to note that "we are all products of the 11-plus" examinations like Common Entrance and SEA. Against this context, De Lisle said it is difficult for some people to step back and analyse the challenges associated with the exam.

There are "mythical beliefs" associated with the SEA. Referring to some SEA advertisements, De Lisle said there is no guarantee that a child who comes first in an 11-plus exam, will have a career as a brain surgeon.

The SEA also has "false negatives" attached to it. De Lisle identified one of those negatives as children who pass for junior secondary schools are not smart. He explained this comes from "an elitist worldview." Another negative is whether or not children who pass for non traditional schools are better or worse than those who pass for traditional schools.

De Lisle observed that preparations for 11-plus examinations have different effects on children. Recalling his own experiences, De Lisle said he was home schooled and his mother often gave him written tests to complete within a particular time.

De Lisle said he was able to cope with the stress of these kinds of exams but other children cannot. Responding to questions from the audience, De Lisle said not everyone handles stress in the same way. "Anxiety is different."

With this year's SEA taking place next week, De Lisle cautioned parents against over-stressing their children on the eve of the exam. "Anxiety is different," he said. All exams must have an element of fairness in them. De Lisle said the kind of fairness given to students who sit the SEA should be carefully looked at.

When students succeed at SEA, De Lisle said there should be an analysis of whether the rewards given to them are fair. For those students who do not perform well, De Lisle said the reasons for this must be carefully analysed.

The SEA, he continued, is a "big tool" and hopefully it can be refined this year. De Lisle also hoped that parents remember that their children have frailties and these should be managed as they prepare for SEA.

He also said SEA should have some connection to a country's economy. De Lisle highlighted Singapore and Norway as examples of countries which have invested in education because they know education is crucial to ensure their survival.

He hoped that once people can "see beyond SEA", they could realise what possibilities exist for them in education.