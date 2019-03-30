Teen, fireman die in car crashes

AN Arima teenager and a fireman on sick leave died in two road accidents this morning.

Police report that Malick Alexander, 19, was driving a silver Mitsubishi Lancer east along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Maloney, around 5 am, when he veered off the lane, crossed the median and slammed into a Ford Ranger on the west bound lane.

The driver of the Ford Ranger escaped with minor injuries, police said. Alexander, who police suspect did not have on his seat belt, was thrown from his car and died at the scene. Photos and videos circulating on social media showed the car was nearly torn in half.

Less than half an hour later, fireman Kwame Roberts, who was on extended sick leave, also died in an accident at Beaucarro Junction, Mc Bean, Couva. Roberts, 34, of Siparia was driving a Nissan car when he drove off the road and the car overturned several times before landing in the bush. Reports indicate Roberts, who celebrated his birthday on February 18, may have crashed after he dropped off some people who hired him. He had told colleagues about the job. When fire officers arrived, they found Robert but there were no passengers. Roberts was originally from Palo Seco but moved to Chaguanas, two years ago. He was last assigned to Couva Fire Station.