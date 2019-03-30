PoS hospital fire under investigation

Patients and staff wait to return to a ward after a fire at Port of Spain General Hospital on Friday night. PHOTO BY KERWIN PIERRE

FIRE OFFICIALS are still assessing the damage at the radiology department of the Port of Spain General Hospital following Friday night’s fire.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined, according to CEO of the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA), Wendy Ali. Ali this afternoon and assured that patients were not in any danger of radiation poisoning as there are no MRI scanners at the hospital.

As a precautionary measure, the 30 patients from the Northern Block and Maternity Ward were swiftly decanted, a media release from the NWRHA stated. Patients were returned to the wards after Fire Services assured the area safe. No one was injured.

Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh, who spoke with i95 FM, thanked the health staff and SWAT security for their dedication in ensuring that the patients were safe. He said plans are now in place to return the hospital to a sense of normalcy in the shortest possible time.

According to staff, the fire began at around 7 pm and by 7.30 pm all the patients had been removed from a block and ward. Mothers and babies, still in their cots, were placed outside the main entrance of the maternity ward waiting to be told they can return to the ward. Some patients left the hospital after relatives arrived to pick them up.

The NWRHA has also extended its gratitude to the Fire Services and SWAT. “Their prompt actions immediately ensured that our patients were evacuated and subsequently returned to the wards while maintaining a sense of calm and comfort,” the release said.

The release added that X-ray services continues at the accident and emergency department of the hospital and at St James Medical Complex. Arrangements have been made to facilitate emergency computerised tomography (CT) scans at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.