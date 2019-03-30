Mohammeds, Lee Lum in winners' row at Tranquil Open

NABEEL Mohammed and Shanelle Mohammed, the number-two seeded partnership, captured the mixed doubles title, while Mark Lee Lum defeated the favoured Athelstan Phillips for the senior veterans crown at the Shell Tranquillity Open, yesterday,

The penultimate day of action at the tennis courts located on Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain, saw both finals result in the underdogs overcoming the top-seeded finalists.

Nabeel, 20, and Shanelle, 28, made it look easy against a capable duo of Akiel Duke, the men's singles finalist, and Carlista Mohammed, the women's singles champion.

The Mohammed pairing won the final 6-3, 6-3, stopping Mohammed (Carlista's) in her quest for the triple crown, as she also captured the women's doubles crown, along with Cameron Wong one week prior.

However, it was the response Nabeel was looking for, after he, the top-seeded player, suffered a loss in the men's singles semifinal to Richard Chung on Thursday.

Duke will have another shot at silverware when he faces Chung in that final today at 4 pm.

Nabeel and Shanelle advanced to the final after wins against third-seeded Keshan Moonasar/Yin Lee Assang in the semifinal, and unseeded Levi Hinkson/Cameron Wong in the second round.

Meanwhile, in the senior veterans final, which played simultaneously, Lee Lum completed his smooth ride to the title with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over the higher ranked Phillips.

Lee Lum advanced following a victory over Frank Ramudit who retired, trailing 6-1, 5-0, in the semifinal. He was given a bye in a first round.

Action will conclude today with two finals at the same venue.

Duke will take on Chung in the men's singles final at 3 pm. Following an appropriate rest period, the same two players, seeded at number-one, will return for the men's doubles final against second-seeded pair of Mohammed (Nabeel) and Adam Ramkissoon. An awards ceremony will follow after the last match.