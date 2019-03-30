Minister Cudjoe pays tribute to Fakoory

MINISTER OF Sport and Youth Affairs, Shamfa Cudjoe, has extended condolences to the family and friends of the late Richard Fakoory, who was the chairman of the TT Pro League and former owner of local football club St Ann's Rangers. The 71-year-old Fakoory passed away on Wednesday morning, after an abdominal operation at the Westshore Medical Centre, Westmoorings.

"Fakoory’s untimely passing has plunged the football fraternity into mourning once again," said Cudjoe, in a media release yesterday.

"Fakoory will be missed, not only by the football fraternity, of which he was a part for over 40 years, but also by basketball, as he was instrumental in promoting the Super Ten Basketball Tournament in TT and maintaining a high standard for the sport."

Fakoory's funeral service will take place on Monday, from 10.30 am, at the St Finbar's RC Church, Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin.