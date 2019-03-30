Fish for Lent

FISH is popular during the Lenten season, but you should enjoy fish two to three times per week for optimum health. Fish is loaded with good protein, iron, vitamins A, D and K, other minerals and omega-3 fatty acids.

If you get your fresh fish whole this gives you many options, you can use the head and centre bone (if you are filleting), for fish broth and you can then portion freeze your fillets for future use.

Overcooking fish is unintentionally done, this leads to it becoming dry and sometimes tough. A 3/4-inch thick fillet should take no more than 3 to 4 minutes per side either in the oven or stovetop. Fish is perfectly cooked as soon as it loses its translucent quality and becomes opaque, it will also flake quite easily when tested with a fork, so at that point remove it from the heat source, and the pot or baking dish.

Remember, there’s no need to “lime” your fish before cooking, this will toughen your fish, use a small squeeze of lime only at the end of cooking.

Shrimp and fish burgers with chadon beni mayo.

1 lb small shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/2 lb boneless fresh fish fillets

1 tsp minced garlic

2 tbs minced chives

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp allspice powder

Salt to taste

1 egg yolk

1/3 cup soft breadcrumbs

Mince shrimp and fish in food processor, stir in the rest of the ingredients.

Form into 3-inch patties and pan fry for about 2 minutes per side, in hot olive oil.

Serve in burger buns topped with lettuce, tomato and chadon beni mayo.

Makes 6

Chadon beni mayo

1/2 cup mayo

1 tbs finely chopped chadon beni

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 tsp pepper sauce

Combine all the ingredients and cover, refrigerate until ready for use

Makes 1/2 cup

Coconut curried fish with lemongrass and hot peppers

1 lb fresh fish fillets, cut into 4 portions

1 tbs minced chives

1/2 tbs minced garlic

1 tbs vegetable or coconut oil

1 onion, chopped

1 tbs fresh chive, white and green portions, finely chopped

1 red or yellow hot pepper, seeded and cut into strips

1 stalk fresh lemon grass (fever grass) thinly sliced and pounded to release flavours

1/2 cup coconut milk

2 tbs curry powder

1/2 tsp fresh lime juice

Clean and wash fish fillets sprinkle lightly with, salt, black pepper, rub on minced chives and garlic.

In a medium sauté pan heat oil and add onions, chives, hot pepper and lemongrass, sauté until fragrant about three minutes.

Mix coconut milk with curry powder.

Add to pot and bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for about 2 to 3 minutes.

Add fish fillets and cook for about 4 minutes on each side basting frequently with sauce.

Remove from heat, adjust seasonings, sprinkle on lime juice and serve immediately.

Serves 4

Plantain crusted fish

4 fish fillets, 3 to 4 ozs

1 tbs ground chives

1 tsp French thyme leaves

1 tsp minced garlic

2 cups crushed plantain chips

½ cup flour

1 egg

oil to fry

salt and pepper

Season fish fillets with chives, thyme and garlic. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Crush the plantain chips place in a plate. You can do this with a rolling pin.

In another plate place the flour.

Beat the egg and pour into a plate.

Dip fish into flour, then into egg and then into crushed plantain.

Fry in hot oil and serve immediately

Serve with tomato salsa or tartar sauce

Serves 4

Spicy Caribbean fish cakes

1 lb boneless fish fillets, steamed

1/2 cup soft bread crumbs

1 egg, lightly beaten

salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp hot pepper sauce

1/2 tsp fresh lime juice

1/2 cup finely chopped mixed herbs, (parsley, thyme, basil, chives, chadon beni)

Coconut oil for frying

1 cup dried breadcrumbs for breading

Flake fish and remove bones, add breadcrumbs, egg, salt, pepper, mustard, pepper, lime juice and herbs. Mix well.

Form into cakes about 11/2 to 2 inches in diameter.

Place crumbs on a plate, dip cakes into crumbs and cover on both sides.

Fry in hot oil, until golden on both sides.

Makes 12 cakes.

