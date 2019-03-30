Fire adds K/O trophy to title haul

FIRE Services, led by Ronald Phipps' 31 goals, added the Premiership Divisional Knock-out competition to their recent Courts All Sectors Netball League Premiership Division title win, on Thursday, with a 40-34 triumph over Defence Force.

Phipps missed just seven shots in another match-winning performance for Fire at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.

In addition to the Premiership league and divisional knock-out titles, Fire also won the Premiership Division Opening Day Knock-out title and the Steve Sarjeant Challenge trophy.

The club was only unable to win the Courts Open Knock-out competition, losing to their closest rivals, Police Youth Club, in that final.

Their season came to a close with another outstanding display against Defence Force in what turned out to be a rematch of the Steve Sarjeant Challenge final, which Fire, again led by Phipps, won 44-33.

In Thursday's season-closing final, Simone Morgan once again made a vital contribution, scoring nine from her 15 attempts.

Goal-attack Kerry McMillan played a crucial part in Defence Force's challenge for the title, scoring 30/44, while Afeisha Noel netted three goals from six attempts.

The curtains will close on the league today with a awards ceremony at the aforementioned venue, scheduled for a 3 pm start.