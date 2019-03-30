Car crashed into Couva Health facility

AT around 5 am yesterday, a man driving a silver wagon PCZ 4775 crashed into the clinic area at the Couva Health Facility. Couva police say the man was driving himself to the hospital for medical help when he fell unconscious and lost control of his vehicle.

Nurses at the facility told police that the 56-year-old driver, of Roystonia, Couva, was an outpatient of the clinic and he suffered from dementia.

While no one in the hospital was injured the vehicle destroyed doors, chairs and walls of the hospital. The vehicle remained stuck between the walls of a corridor in the clinic area until police arrived. The driver who suffered cut and bruises about his face, received medical attention and was discharged.