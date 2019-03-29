Two stabbing deaths in 24 hours

Dane Franklyn, 21, was stabbed to death by a male relative during an altercation at his Bagatelle home on Wednesday afternoon.

Relatives of 21-year-old Dane Anthony Franklyn are confused over why anyone would want him dead, and are struggling to cope with his murder.

Franklyn was at his Bagatelle, Diego Martin, home at around midday on Wednesday when he and a male relative had an argument. The relative pulled out a knife and stabbed Franklyn several times.

Newsday spoke yesterday to Franklyn's family, who said they were still confused over what the argument was about and only learned of his murder when they followed a line of police cars driving along their street.

"We were at another house a little lower down the street and we heard sirens and saw a bunch of police cars driving up the road.

"Out of curiosity we followed them and realised that he (Franklyn) was dead."

Relatives said the suspect was remorseful over what he did and called the police himself.

A Guyanese man was stabbed to death in a quarrel on the Chaguanas Main Road on Wednesday evening.

Police said Kobina Andrews, 32, who was staying at Caroni Savannah Road, Chaguanas, was walking along the Chaguanas Main Road near RBC at around 6.50 pm when he was confronted by another Guyanese man, whom he knew.

The two began arguing and during the exchange, the man pulled out a knife and stabbed Andrews several times before running away.

Andrews was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility, where he died while being treated.