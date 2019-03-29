Two men killed in Freeport Shoot-out

AN early-morning shootout between police and suspects in Freeport ended in the death of two men.

Freeport police were on patrol when, at about 4 am they said they noticed the men acting suspiciously on Fireburn Road.

Police approached the men and were shot at, after which they returned fire and the suspects were shot.

They men were taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where they were declared dead on arrival.

The men are still unidentified.