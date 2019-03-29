TT to meet Honduras, Martinique in Nations League

TT men's football team coach Dennis Lawrence

TRINIDAD AND Tobago have been drawn in Group C of League A of the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League alongside Honduras and Martinique. The draw took place on Wednesday night at the Chelsea Theater in Las Vegas, United States.

TT will play Honduras and Martinique on a home and away basis on dates to be announced by CONCACAF, in the international windows of September, October and November.

Due to their qualification for the Final Hexagonal stage of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, TT became one of six nations (including US, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras and Panama) to automatically qualify for the CONCACAF Nations League A. Those six teams were joined by the top six finishers in 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League Qualifying to form League A.

Similar to the recently launched UEFA Nations League, CONCACAF’s version was created to maximise the quality, quantity and frequency of competitive matches for all of the confederation’s 41 Member Associations.

TT men’s football team coach Dennis Lawrence said, “It’s a very good draw and even playing field for all as in the modern game there are no strong or weak teams. It makes for an exciting and hopefully entertaining Nations League for all.”

The overall draw included teams separated into three pots of four teams each, based on the November 2018 CONCACAF Ranking, with one country from each pot pulled to make up Nations League A Groups A, B, C and D.

The Group Phase for each league is a round-robin, home-and-away format which will play out during the September, October and November FIFA international dates in 2019. At the end of the round-robin competition, the four group winners from League A will advance to the Final Championship, where a semi-final and final will be played during the March 2020 FIFA international dates to crown the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League champions.

Additionally, the League A and B teams which finish last in their groups will be relegated to the lower league, while the group winners in Leagues B and C will be promoted to the higher league for the next edition of the competition.

Draw of teams –

LEAGUE A – USA, Canada, Cuba (Group A); Mexico, Panama, Bermuda (Group B); TT, Honduras, Martinique (Group C); Costa Rica, Haiti, Curacao (Group D).

LEAGUE B – French Guiana, St Kitts/Nevis, Belize, Grenada (Group A); El Salvador, Dominican Republic, St Lucia, Montserrat (Group B); Jamaica, Guyana, Antigua/Barbuda, Aruba (Group C); Nicaragua, Suriname, St Vincent/Grenadines, Dominica (Group D).

LEAGUE C – Barbados, Cayman Islands, St Martin, US Virgin Islands (Group A); Bonaire, Bahamas, British Virgin Islands (Group B); Guatemala, Puerto Rico, Anguilla (Group C); Guadeloupe, Sint Maarten, Turks/Caicos Islands (Group D).