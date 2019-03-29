Tobago school violence being probed

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles

Two incidents at two secondary schools in Tobago are engaging the attention of the Tobago House of Assembly Division of Education, Innovation and Energy, with an affirmation that the perpetrators will be dealt with accordingly.

This was confirmed yesterday by Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, who is also Secretary for Education, Innovation and Energy, as he publicly denounced what he said could be classified as "criminal behaviour" displayed by some young people in the secondary school system.

In a press release, Charles referred to a situation on March 27 where a group of students dressed in the uniform of the Signal Hill Secondary School were seen in various places at Bishop’s High School, Mt Marie.

The release said as a result of the keen observation and the swift action of MTS security officers at Bishop’s High School, the situation was contained before it escalated and the police were called.

A video is also being circulated on social media with young people in Signal Hill Secondary uniform involved in a fracas outside the school.

“It is quite disturbing and uncomfortable to learn of these incidents, especially less than 24 hours after the burial of a Tobago stalwart, Mr Donald ‘Sonny’ Parks.

“Only mere hours after the burial I received the news of the first incident at Bishop’s High School. There seems to be considerable erosion of discipline in some of our homes and communities,” Charles said.

“Some parents are trying very hard to teach their charges the right way, but there are a few who have neglected their responsibility, and the time has come for you to take back the reins of your households. We do not want the few deviant ones to spoil our piece of paradise.”