They’re politically dead Charles on new opposition coalition

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles

TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles says the Tobago Liberation and Empowerment Team is no match for the People's National Movement (PNM).

At an indoor meeting at the Belle Garden multi-purpose facility on Wednesday last week, Charles joked the members of the team were virtually obliterated from Tobago politics.

"You will forgive me, ladies and gentlemen, because, as far as I am aware, whilst miracles do occur still, there is only one person who has demonstrated in history, the ability to raise the dead. I don't know that could happen anytime soon with them fellas," he told supporters at the launch of series of PNM community meetings, titled, Building our Future.

The leaders of three of Tobago's political parties – Christlyn Moore (Tobago Forwards); Hochoy Charles (The Platform of Truth) and Ashworth Jack (Tobago Organisation of the People) – have been holding talks, presumably with the intention of forming a coalition.

The leaders claimed Tobagonians have called on them to "mend any fracture" among the parties over the years. They are expected to meet again, this month.

Training his guns on Minority leader Watson Duke, Charles told the gathering: "We got to be aware of wolves in sheep clothing and I make no apologies for that metaphor."

Duke, leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, claimed he has not been approached to hold talks with the Tobago Liberation and Empowerment Team.

Charles said Duke has had a controversial past, including a criminal charge and other matters involving workers in the Public Service Association, which he leads.

"I don't want allyuh to forget that. So, I am warning you, 'Don't put God out of your thoughts and make that mistake, because some of us would have been involved in service to our communities for years and therefore, service becomes a natural part of us.

"We have shown our ability to lead and manage this space. We have done so in circumstances where there was some levels of cash and we are doing so now where our belts have been tightened."

PNM Tobago Council chairman Stanford Callender announced the next meeting is expected to be held on April 16 in Bethel.