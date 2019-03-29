The Coosal dynasty Family-run construction group stands tall after 60 years

The Coosal family: Sieunarine Coosal (second from left), his wife Sintra, daughter Tricia and son Rajiv.

Tricia and Rajiv Coosal fondly remember playing with toy trucks and listening to their father, Sieunarine, talk about work. His pride and passion were evident, they recall, and was as much an inspiration for them to follow him into the family business as their own fascination with construction. The siblings are both executive directors at the Coosal’s Group of Companies, and one day, their father hopes will take over when he’s finally ready to leave.

“I am very happy they are here with me and I didn’t have to force them. Happy as their dad and as the owner/operator of the company that there will be a family continuity in the business,” he said.

Rajiv, who manages operations added: “We grew up around it, and being around the business from such a young age, it felt natural for us to come back into it.”

Tricia, who controls the administrative and finance part of the business, agreed. “It was a natural progression. It’s such a dynamic business. Every day is a different challenge. There’s no monotony.” Her father has served on the boards of the TT Manufacturing Association, the TT Quarrying Association (as president and vocal lobbyist for the industry) and the TT Contractors’ Association (where he was inducted into their Hall of Fame), and Tricia is starting to follow suit, as a member of the board of the TTMA.

“A problem a lot of people have is their kids not wanting to be around or not interested in the company. Fortunately for me, it came very quickly and they just fit in,” Sieunarine said.

The family, Sieunarine, his wife Sintra, Tricia and Rajiv met with Building and Construction on Monday to talk about the Coosal’s legacy. Seated in the boardroom at the company’s corporate offices in Madras Road, Cunupia – a 60-acre compound that also houses the vehicle maintenance facility, the quality control laboratory and concrete block factory – together they are a formidable force of fierce family pride.

The company, which started nearly 60 years ago with a limestone quarry in Maracas/St Joseph, has remained proudly family-owned. Sieunarine started early. His father died when he was very young, and so as soon as he finished secondary school, he said, he joined his brother,

Ajodha, in the family business. The brothers’ first big foray into construction was the Princess Margaret Highway (now the Uriah Butler Highway), which, he boasts, has managed to stand the test of time.

Unfortunately, he said, the brothers were not paid for parts of the job, and the stress of dealing creditors and clients was too much for Ajodha, who died, leaving Sieunarine to work through the quagmire. The company had to recalibrate. Sieunarine was forced to declare bankruptcy but was undeterred. He had learnt his business well, and was ready to try for round two. With his wife, Sintra, as his sounding board, he relaunched in 1989 into the company known today.

Since then, while it has maintained quarrying as its base ­– in addition to limestone, the company also mines sharp sand and gravel from its quarry in Tapana, near Valencia. “I always say, without quarrying there can be no construction sector,” Sieunarine says. Being a producer of aggregate helped when the company wanted to branch out into construction. “It was because of quarrying we started in block making and asphalt,” he said, referring to two of the company’s subsidiaries. Always looking to diversify his portfolio, Sieunarine has also moved the company into its newest phase, designing and building, and he was intimately involved in the plans for the corporate office.

The company is also keen on its corporate social responsibility. Most recently, the group assisted with the floods in Greenvale, including contributing a mobile medical unit. “When you give you get back,” Sieunarine said, and, Sintra added, a sense charity is something she took pride in instilling in all her children.

Transitioning into the future

“One of the things I’ve tried to impart to my children is the importance of the human resource aspect because it doesn’t matter how technologically advanced the industry gets, we still need operators. That’s something dear and close to my heart, my employees, how we treat with them, how we deal with them,” he said.

Coosal’s currently employs about 600 people, and he admits that the company has had to cut its force by over half from the peak of the industry just a few years ago. And while the company does have some of the most sophisticated equipment and vehicles on the local market, many of them are neatly parked in the compound, unused for lack of work.

That doesn’t mean the company is lying idle. It is always investing in technology, and Rajiv readily acknowledges that data analytics has helped the company improve its turnover and efficiency.

“We have the latest and most cutting-edge technology at Coosal’s,” his sister says. “You still need to have the people to run these machines, drive vehicles and operate software, and we engage in continuous training for our employees.” There’s no gap, she says. Robots aren’t going to take over construction jobs just yet. “We still need people to help us run or manage this technology,” she said.

Rajiv added: “Construction is very labour intensive and technology is in no way going to hamper or cut people but it does allow us to work efficiently, effectively and keep a certain level of quality,” he said. The batching plants, for example, use automated systems, including scales, to ensure uniformity. The vehicle and equipment maintenance department also uses data analytics to track wear and tear, streamlining repairs and upgrades, a process that has significantly improved downtime, he said.

There’s definitely an evolution, Sieunarine added. “We started off supplying material to county councils ­­– that's how long ago it was, they weren’t even regional corporations yet. We’ve brought in sophisticated equipment now, and we’re also looking at new ways for reducing waste in the industry, including investing in a machine that can recycle pavement (asphalt) on roads,” he said.

Coosal’s, then, is poised to continue into the future. For the next generation, the way forward is clear. “We want to ensure that the foundation our father has built stays there. But because of that foundation, it allows us to be very diverse in our approach, not just in the construction sector but many others. We are able to diversify. The intention is that what has happened in the company since dad’s been there, there’s always been steady growth. We have always been expanding and evolving (and we will) continue. Whoever sits here in the next 30 to 50 years, the intention is to keep growing,” Rajiv said.