South boys growing large breasts

AZARD ALI

Boys growing larger than normal breasts. Girls'menstrual cycle earlier than expected.

These are among conditions of ill health observed by the SWRHA in its monitoring of health in its area, leading the body to conclude that TT

is a country of unhealthy people. Based on a recent survey approximately 3,000 people seek medical attention daily at five public hospitals.

The study by the SWRHA), revealed that last year, 262, 648 people sought medical attention. The figure represents a 62 per cent increase in patient attendance from 2107. The revelation was made by the SWRHA’s chairman Valerie Alleyne-Rawlins at Thursday’s public board meeting at San Fernando City Corporation auditorium. Among the increasing number of patients, Director of Health Dr Albert Persaud said, are boys who are growing larger than normal size breasts. And girls, he added, whose menstrual cycle are earlier than expected.

Persaud said, “We have young men who have breast development during their teenage years.”

To meet such growing patient-care demands, Alleyne-Rawlins told the packed auditorium of doctors and members of the public, the SWRHA’s management team often work “24/7 behind the scenes.”

Persaud said that doctors looked at 11,000 eyes of patients last year, given the scourge of diabetes among young people. More than 35,000 people are currently utilising SWRHA’s hospitals and health centres.

He noted an increase in the number of people afflicted with mental illness - 15,630 such patients having sought treatment last year at nine SWRHA’s health facilities.

He went on to disclose that between 2017 and 2018, the SWRHA’s doctors and midwives delivered over 5,000 babies. “This represented an average of 13 babies born every day at our hospitals. Doctors are now placed full-time within the delivery suites and an obstetrician who is an expert in complicated deliveries, are on the wards,” Persaud said.