Shot pundit fights for life

PUNDIT Shervon Narad, who was shot in the chest and abdomen by a bandit on Wednesday, is fighting for his life at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Police said the pundit, who underwent emergency surgery, is listed in a serious condition.

Up to late yesterday, investigators were still questioning people but no arrests had been made.

Homicide Region Three police are looking at all angles to find the man who shot the pundit and another man, Joseph Narine, 60, during a prayer service on Tuesday night in Hardbargain, Williamsville.

According to police, at 11.30 pm on Tuesday, Narad was leading prayers in a prayer room with Narine when a bandit entered and demanded money and jewellery.

From his hospital bed, the pundit told investigators the bandit pointed the gun at him while making his demands.

The thief shot Narine in the head and then the chest. He died where he fell.

As Narad turned to run, he was shot in the stomach, but continued running. The bandit went on firing, then ransacked several rooms in the house and made off with jewellery.

Narine’s relatives showed blood trails starting from inside the prayer room and leading to other areas of the house, testimony to the pundit’s attempt to escape the gunman. Neighbours who heard the gunshots found the bleeding pundit in the bushes.

Narad and Narine were friends.

An autopsy showed Narine died from a bullet to the head. He had turned 60 on March 16. Relatives said funeral arrangements were still being made.