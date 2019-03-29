Projects should be completed to benefit citizens

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says he will encourage any government that comes into office to complete any projects that will benefit the country and its citizens.

Asked if the realisation of the project depended on the PNM winning the next general election which is expected to be held next year, Sinanan said one did not govern a country based on winning an election, but for the improvement of the country.

“Government is a continuum and we expect that whoever forms the next government will continue with the project because it is in the best interest of the citizens of this country. Projects span governments’ terms. It is the responsibility of any government to complete a project that is in the best interest of the country

“When we came into office we did not cancel the Point Fortin highway. We changed the way we did it and we are on par to finish that highway some time next year. A lot of projects we met when we came in we did not cancel them. The PNM administration does not operate just willy nilly cancelling projects started by any previous government. Once a project is in the interest of a country and the citizens, and it is a viable project, we will continue it.”+

Sinanan was speaking with the media after yesterday’s sod-turning ceremony for the Valencia to Toco Link Road at the Toco Old Road, Valencia.

The minister said the overall budgeted cost was $196 million, but since it was being done under competitive tendering, the final cost will only be determined upon completion of the project. He said the prices they were getting through this process were below the engineers’ stage one estimates.