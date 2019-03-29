Prime advances in 200m World Masters

Gwendolyn Smith, right, and Martin Prime, second from right, TT's representatives at the 2019 World Masters Indoor Track and Field Championships in Poland with TT-born US sprinter Inga Mc Intyre, second from left, and Prime's wife, Kathy-Ann.

TT masters sprinter Martin Prime was a comfortable winner in heat 11 of the men's 55-59 age group 200-metre preliminaries on day five of the 2019 World Masters Indoor Track and Field Championships in Torun, Poland, yesterday.

Prime was first across the line in 25.32 seconds. Running from lane six, the former student of La Romaine and San Fernando RC Primary schools finished well ahead of second placed Colin Smith of Australia (26.06) and Italian Giampaolo Cescon (26.26). Prime's time was the fifth fastest overall. The smooth run in the preliminaries was a birthday gift for Prime as he celebrated his 57th birthday yesterday.

The semifinals are carded for today with Prime carded to compete in the second of three semifinal races. Prime will run out of lane six as he secured one of the top times in the preliminaries and will be looking for a win as only the first place in each of the semis is guaranteed a place in the finals. If not he will be looking to be among the top three on times to qualify for the medal round. The finals are also carded for today.

Women's 50-54 javelin silver medallist Gwendolyn Smith will be looking for another medal today when she competes in the women's discus finals.

Prime and Smith are TT's representatives at the meet featuring athletes from 88 countries.

Smith was able to compete at the meet courtesy assistance from the Office of the Prime Minister and Prime received support of his employers TSTT.