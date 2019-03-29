Potts, Forde square off over injured boxer

Boxu Potts

BOXING promoter Buxo Potts is disappointed in the way the injury of a boxer was handled at a bout earlier this month, but president of the TT Boxing Association (TTBA) Cecil Forde said the situation was dealt with in a proper manner.

In a fight between Venezuelan Eldric Sella and TT's Andrew Fermin at Smokey's and Bunty, Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook on March 15, Sella got a sizeable gash when the fighters had a clash of heads.

The card was promoted by the Solange Guzman Caribbean Sports Academy, with permission granted by TTBA, and sanctioned by the Trinidad Boxing Board of Control (TBBC).

Potts, at a media conference at Alicia's House in St Ann's, yesterday, said, "I am saying to the Amateur Association you have abandoned your duty of care as the promoter of the event for the injured boxers. This must not happen again in TT.

"We as a state, as a Government and as a people we must ensure when boxers fight, knowing fully well it is a hurting sport and an injury-prone sport, we must put things in place to ensure that people can be properly and medically taken care of after a fight where an injury happens."

Potts said in the future boxers may suffer more severe injuries. "Today is a three stitch cut, tomorrow it could be death, the next day it could be partially disabled or the next day it could be brain damage and you can become a vegetable."

Forde responded to Potts via a press release saying, "(Potts') modus operandi has been one of creating mischief and bacchanal. However for this one time we state the following. In order for the TTBA to stage a boxing contest we must have a permit from the Trinidad Boxing Board of Control, also a registered medical doctor must examine the boxers before the contest and after, and if necessary during the bout. Finally an ambulance must be present. The TBBC made sure of this by having members of their staff present. All the above conditions were followed on Friday 15."

Forde said he did not get a complaint from the injured boxer. "Further to this Potts is not a member of the TTBA, he has no gym or registered boxers. The boxer in question is registered with one of our gyms and we have received no official complaint from the boxer or his coach. We also ask why was the boxer or his coach not present (at the press conference). I repeat that we will not be responding to Potts and his allegations in the future."