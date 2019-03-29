PM: Cherish religious freedom

Dr Keith Rowley

THE Prime Minister used the occasion of Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day 2019 to urge citizens to value their religious freedom.

In his message for the 68th anniversary of Baptist liberation in TT, Dr Rowley said this annual milestone was a testimony of "faithful, constant and unwavering devotion" despite decades of religious persecution.

The 1917 Shouter Prohibition Ordinance was an attempt to silence the community whose worshippers were prevented from publicly practising their beliefs for 34 years but who kept their convictions, he related.

“They defied the invisibility that was being forced upon them. They not only prevailed but they blossomed.” Rowley said today we recognise the community’s steadfast endurance including those individuals who had worked tirelessly to ensure the religion did not fade or disappear under the weight of injustice.

“In the face of adversity, they survived and continue to grow and thrive. Now thousands of our brothers and sisters proudly claim an equal place for their religion and are free to sing, clap, dance and shout openly.”

Rowley hoped that, as TT commemorated Baptist resilience, citizens would draw strength from Baptists' triumph over difficulty.

"Even in our personal lives, we may face challenges by emulating the courage and tenacity of the Baptists, and so know that we, too, can overcome.

“Let us always remember and treasure the importance of the religious liberties we all enjoy. There are still people all around the world who are unable to publicly adhere to their beliefs.”

The PM said this nation enjoyed a multiplicity of religious expressions and practices.

“We must fervently guard this freedom and leave no room for intolerance.

“On behalf of the people and Government of TT I extend greetings to the Spiritual Shouter Baptist community on this joyous occasion. You are an integral part of the rich cultural tapestry of this nation.”