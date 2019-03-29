People with mental health issues told ‘snap out of it’

Terrence Deyalsingh

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says society tells people with mental health issues to just "snap out of it."

"Mental health is not something you snap out of. It is not something you get over with a good night's rest. We need to take how we treat mental health from the dark ages and into a period of enlightenment."

He was speaking Friday at the final Consultation on National Mental Health Policy held at Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, Port of Spain.

Deyalsingh read a quote from an anonymous person with a mental health disorder who said "the deepest pain I ever felt was denying my own feelings to make everyone else comfortable." He said people with mental health issues face the challenge of those around them not understanding what they are going through, and as a patient have to pretend and adjust their lives to make those around them comfortable.

He said this was the inherent bias many mental health sufferers face. He added that while conditions like diabetes and heart disease can be diagnosed by tests he questioned whether there was any test for a mental health sufferer.

"As societies we tell people 'snap out of it.' Why don't we tell diabetics 'snap out of it?'"

He said discrimination comes because of the ignorance or people.

"We tell people 'it will pass tomorrow.' That it's a phase.'"