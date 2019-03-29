'Mightyman' shot dead at home in Moruga

Mightyman

Moruga gardener Valentine “Mightyman” Andrews, 48, was shot and killed last night at home at La Lune Village, Moruga.

Police said shortly after 9 pm, two gunmen stormed into the house at St Andrews Terrace and shot him while an accomplice stood guard outside. Andrews died at the scene and the killers fled.

Neighbours heard the gunshots and contacted police.Sgt Seepersad and other police from the Moruga Police Station as well as Homicide Bureau Region III searched for the killers. There is no motive for the killing.