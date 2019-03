Man, 20, murdered in D’Abadie

FILE PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man who was found dead in D'Abadie last night.

North Division police found Mikel Joel Jones dead at the corner of Garden Boulevard and La Resource Road after getting a report at about 9.30.He was lying on his back, wearing a white T-shirt and blue three-quarter jeans.

The body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James. Police have no motive for his murder.