HackTT taps into youth IT talent

iGovTT is looking for tertiary level computer science students to solve some of the country’s information, communication and technology (ICT) problems through HackTT, a six month long hackathon.

Over 100 students, making up 22 teams, from seven tertiary education institutions throughout TT will participate in a six-month hackathon to solve three major problems in the public sector.

HackTT was launched on March 14 at the Engineering Department of the UWI, St Augustine Campus. It will end on September 13, with six teams presenting their work.

“We want solutions that we can deploy for the benefits of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. With your expertise, we could use this model to carry it into the other industries in terms of setting up partnerships between government, private sector and academia. We are solving ICT problems but I’m sure we could use this model for tourism, agriculture and other industries,” said Charles Bobb-Semple, Deputy CEO of iGovTT.

The 22 teams were divided into three groups to solve three problems. The first project is ttcommute, a mobile application which will assist the members of the public to navigate around the country. Bobb-Semple described this as a local version of Waze where the students would have to come up with the different permutations to move around the country. This would include both driving and using public transportation.

“ttcommute is waze on steroids for Trinidad and Tobago. For example, you’re in Point Fortin and you want to go to Chaguaramas, it would indicate the number of different ways you could get there. You could walk to the road, take a maxi, take a taxi, go to this point. The app would show the different travelling permutations a person would need to get from one point of the country to another,” he said.

The next app the budding software engineers will have to explore and enhance is EmployTT, a government recruitment application similar to Caribbean Jobs or Jobs TT. EmployTT will allow people create a profile, access job vacancies, apply for them, track the process and get feedback on the jobs they applied for. The students must ensure the programme can do searches using metadata and that people can recieve notifications for vacant jobs.

The last problem is eappoint, a government-wide appointment scheduling system that allows citizens to conveniently make, change and cancel their own appointments for government services.

The hackathon is a partnership between UWI, Jamaican company Hacker Hostel, which often hosts hackathons and code jams, and Teleios Systems, a software development company delivering cloud, mobile and business automation services.