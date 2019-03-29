Guyana’s opposition takes no-confidence ruling to CCJ Urgent hearing being sought today

GUYANA’s opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP will today seeking an urgent hearing from the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), of its application to have set aside a ruling of that country’s appeals court which invalidated the no-confidence vote.

The PPP is represented by TT attorneys Douglas Mendes,SC, Devesh Maharaj and Kandace Bharath, and a case management conference will be held today at the Henry Street, Port of Spain, court.

The PPP, led by former president Bharatt Jagdeo, is asking the court to throw out last Friday’s ruling of Guyana’s Court of Appeal and restore the validity of the no-confidence motion that toppled President David Granger’s ruling coalition government.

The application for the urgent hearing says the issue before the court was of “great and general public importance” which “triggered serious constitutional consequences” including the resignation of Cabinet and the holding of national and regional elections in Guyana.

It adds that the resolution of the issues in the appeal “will be to the benefit of the people of Guyana generally” and the people of Guyana “suffered a grave miscarriage of justice” which can only be remedied on appeal to the CCJ.

In December, one lawmaker from Granger’s APNU-AFC coalition sided with the opposition.

The motion was appealed and last Friday, Guyana’s Court of Appeal, in a majority ruling, held that there was a need for an absolute majority of 34 votes for the no-confidence motion to be passed, and not the 33 votes it received in December.

By a majority of two to one, the appellate court judges ruled that the no-confidence motion was not passed.

The PPP’s attorneys are seeking to have an early hearing of the case because of its “national importance.”

Jagdeo is listed as the applicant/intended appellant while the Attorney General of Guyana , Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Barton Scotland and the ruling coalition representative Joseph Harmon, are listed as the respondents in the application filed on Tuesday.

In his application, Jagdeo is also seeking to restore the decision of the acting Chief Justice on January 31, which validated the no-confidence vote, a declaration that the vote was validly passed by a majority of all elected members of the National Assembly and that 33 votes constituted a majority of all elected members of the National Assembly.

He contends by section 106(6) of the Constitution of Guyana, the Cabinet, including the president, is required to resign if the Government is defeated on the vote of a majority of all elected members of the assembly on a vote of no- confidence.

He says the assembly is comprised of 65 elected members and on December 21, last year, when 33 members voted in favour of the motion and 32 against, the speaker declared the motion passed.

Jagdeo also contends that the Government was required to hold an election in three months, on or before March 22.