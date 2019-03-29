Goat rustlers gunned down

RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

Two unidentified men who were shot dead in Freeport early friday morning were killed while attempting to steal nine goats.

Police sources confirmed that the two men had stolen the goats and a 55” screen TV from a home in Uquire Road, Freeport.

Police who were on patrol early yesterday morning came upon the men while they were about to get away with their loot in an old-model Nissan Elantra car. Police said the men were trying to stuff all nine goats – six adults and three kids – in the car along with the TV. When the police approached, the men shot at them.

Police returned fire and shot the two men several times.

The men were taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility but were pronounced dead on arrival.

When police officers checked the car, they found the goats stuffed in the trunk. Three of the goats were found dead.

Hours after the shoot-out the owner of the goats went to the Freeport Station to report them stolen. He was then taken to identify them, and when he did, police took pictures of the goats and returned them to the owner.

Police sources made it clear that the goats suffocated after being stuffed in the trunk of the vehicle. The goats were not killed in the exchange of gunfire.

Shiraaz Khan, head of the Farmer’s Union, told Newsday praedial larceny was rampant all over the country, and farmers were unable to secure their produce and livestock were left vulnerable to bandits.

Khan said a goat could go for about $2,000 on average but prized animals were worth more than $4,000

“Recently a man stole 47 goats,” Khan said, “Personally, I lost 15 prized animals, averaging about $7,000. There has been a lot of this going on all over the country. And it is not just goats, it is sheep, cows, ducks, produce – anything these bandits could get their hands on.”

He said for the Christmas season last year, thousands of dollars in animals and livestock were stolen from farmers who had been growing their produce and raising their livestock for the entire year. He said the acts of these bandits had left several farmers without means to feed their families and pay their bills.

Khan said he regretted the loss of life of the two men, but was happy that police, at the very least, stopped the theft.

“I am hoping that police could step up activities in these areas,” Khan said. “I want to make it clear that I value all life but, since I am small, I am hearing if you live by the sword you will die by the sword. If you are involved in such nefarious acts you have to expect the consequences.”

According to the Praedial Larceny Act, a person found to have committed praedial larceny is liable to be fined $3,000 or be imprisoned for 12 months.