Export Company: Brighter days for artisans

EXPORT Centres Company Ltd, (ECCL) chairman Volneitha John is optimistic that brighter days are coming for this country's artisans. She expressed this view after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with ExporTT at the ECCL's offices in Mt Hope on Wednesday. In a statement, John said, "There is the need for artisans to export their products and be exposed internationally."

She added, "This partnership with ExporTT will provide a strong foundation and a spring board for this to become a reality.” ExporTT CEO Dietrich Guichard pledged his support for this initiative. Guichard said the MOU would assist the ECCL to achieve its mandate.

The ECCL has had a long and successful history in the delivery of handicraft training. The company continues to explore ways to "provide enhanced support to artisans in the area of export readiness, so as to provide access to markets both locally and regionally."

The ECCL and ExporTT are confident that over the next two years, its partnership will benefit TT's artisans and the wider industries as a whole. Interim ECCL CEO Susan Narine said she is looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship with ExporTT.