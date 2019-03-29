Duke: BIR staff will protest Monday

PSA president Watson Duke PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

“WEAR white on Monday,” was the call uttered yesterday (Friday) by Watson Duke, Public Services Association head, who called on Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) staff to take the day to publicly protest alleged threats to their job security.

He urged workers to rally at the Halls of Justice, Port of Spain, where they will likely be joined by judiciary staff also upset at their job status. Duke addressed about 70 BIR workers at the Ministry of Finance building at Government Campus Plaza, Port of Spain.

“On Monday all of you are taking a day off, for justice.”

He warned workers that the Government is aiming to introduce a new performance appraisal system that is allegedly contrived to give them each a failing grade, to suggest they are incompetent and so pave the way for their replacement by new, contract workers. Duke alleged the BIR workers are being set up as scapegoats for the delay in issuing pension cheques for retrenched workers at Petrotrin.

“They are using the Petrotrin thing to say (BIR) workers are lazy.” He also alleged that just as fresh staff were replacing the retrenched workers from Petrotrin at its successor companies, so too the BIR staff could be replaced.

“The Government will contract out the important areas of the BIR and everyone will go. This Government is brutal, like Brutus. Unless we can bring this Government to its knees, they’ll attack you, one by one.”

Duke told workers the Prime Minister is not losing any sleep over the 5,000 workers retrenched from Petrotrin. “You think they care about you? Save your life, your work life!” Sharing his memories, he said, “Do you know how hard it is to lose your job? These are decent people, who can’t pay their bills. Ten thousand people have lost their job in this country. You are next. Take that as a prophecy, folks.”

He predicted WASA workers would soon join the ranks of those protesting to save their jobs, like the BIR and judiciary staff. Upset at the role in all of this of Minister in the Ministry of Finance Allyson West, Duke punned that this was all a case of Alice In Wonderland.