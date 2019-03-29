Duke returns to Tranquil men’s singles final

Akiel Duke in action against Adam Ramkissoon yesterday.

AKIEL Duke will have another shot at the Shell Tranquillity Open men’s singles crown after he booked a spot in tomorrow’s final where he will face Richard Chung, who shocked number-one seed Nabeel Mohammed in the other semifinal, yesterday.

Action continued at the tennis courts on Victoria Avenue, Port-of-Spain, with Duke, who lost last year’s final to Aidan Carter, advancing with a convincing 6-3, 6-0 victory over seventh-seeded Adam Ramkissoon in one of two opening fixtures.

Duke is set to meet an in form Chung, who stunned Mohammed 6-7 (6), 6-0, 6-4 in the other men’s singles semifinal.

Mohammed and Ramkissoon would have had to recover quickly as they were ushered back into action to team up in the semifinal of the men’s doubles against Scott Hackshaw and Keshan Moonasar, in a match which concluded after press time.

The other semifinal was also played last evening with Duke and Chung, the top seeded pairing, both also returning to action in a clash against Jerome Ward and Ethan Wong.

Meanwhile, top-seeded duo of Kendall Cuffy and Richard McLetchie continued top breeze through the men’s veterans doubles competition, booking their spot in the final with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Mark Lee Lum and Nicholas Sellier.

They will face the second-seeded pairing of Dion Auguste and Ricky Villaroel in the veterans doubles final today.