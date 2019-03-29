Deyalsingh: TT not ‘vaccinated’ from anti-vaxxer message

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. FILE PHOTO

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said it was unfortunate that this country has not been "vaccinated" from the anti-vaxxer message.

He was responding to a question in the House yesterday about whether the supply of H1NI vaccines had been depleted, and said contrary to misinformation, the supply was not currently depleted, and from March 14 it was available at all facilities.

Fyzabad MP Lackram Bodoe asked if the anti-vaxxer message had affected the use of vaccines. Deyalsingh said the message was gaining momentum and pointed to a number of incidents in the US and UK.

"It is regrettable TT has fallen victim to the anti-vaxxers who are putting millions of children at risk," he commented.

He called on citizens to ignore the message which was being aired on mainstream media in TT.

He also said the issue of ad-hoc purchases of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products by regional health authorities (RHAs) was one of concern and he had advised his Permanent Secretary to launch an internal audit in January. It has been completed and he has received a 300-page document.

Fyzabad MP Lackram Bodoe asked how soon the recommendations will be implemented.

Deyalsingh said he only received the report two days ago, but said, "Any and all action that needs to be taken will be taken."