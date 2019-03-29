Bird fight sends man to hospital

A bird is behind a fight between two men on Tuesday which left one of them hospitalised with serious injuries and the other facing criminal charges. A 30-year old Point Fortin mason from Fanny Village appeared before Magistrate Rajendra Rambachan in the Point Fortin court charged with beating his 39-year old neighbour Roosevelt Perelion, with a piece of iron reportedly during a quarrel over a bullfinch.

The accused man has been remanded into police custody charged with causing Perelion grievous bodily harm.

The charge was laid indictably by Cpl Carter, with Sgt Jessie Jitmansingh prosecuting.

The magistrate denied bail and ordered the accused to reappear in court on Monday.

Up to today the victim remained warded in a serious but stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.

According to the allegation, on Tuesday midmorning an argument broke out over a bullfinch bird at Pundit Street where Perelion was reportedly struck several times with the piece of iron. Perelion suffered broken ribs and underwent emergency surgery at the hospital.