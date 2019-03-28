TTCG takes ’emergency’ oxygen to Grenada hospital

Oxygen loaded on a truck to be taken to Grenada's General Hospital. Photo courtesy TTDF.

The TT Coast Guard (TTCG) delivered 66 oxygen cylinders to the Grenada General Hospital last week.

Last Wednesday the TTS Fortitude sailed to the island's capital, St George's, to deliver the cylinders to the country's Permanent Secretary in its Ministry of Health Pauline Peters.

In a media release, Defence Force Public Affairs Officer Monique Sprott said Peters expressed gratitude to TT for collecting and delivering the cylinders to be used in Grenada's public health sector.

Newsday understands Grenada's oxygen was in low supply and the TTCG delivery was an emergency operation.