Special Olympic athlete, Shanice, to return Monday

Photo credit: Khushnum Bhandari for The National

TT's Special Olympic athlete Shanice Baptiste is expected to return to TT on Monday after receiving treatment at the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City for more than a week.

Abu Dhabi newspaper, The National, reported that Baptiste was one of 22 people admitted to hospital during the event.

Mattar Al Nuami, director of emergency and disaster management at the Department of Health and chair of the Special Olympics medical committee told the news outlet that all of Baptiste's medical costs would be covered by the host country.

“All the costs and medical needs of Shanice will continue to be covered until after she arrives home safely," he reportedly said.

The athlete, who lives at Whiteland, near Williamsville, was part of TT’s Special Olympics team. She left for the competition on Carnival Tuesday but did not return with her teammates last Friday.

Baptiste is a food and nutrition student at the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities. She has a hearing impediment and is a slow learner.

On Tuesday the family learned Shanice had been taken off oxygen and was walking around and feeling better.

Her family was only informed about her illness seven days after she was hospitalised.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Shamfa Cudjoe gave a report on the issue during the post-Cabinet media briefing today.