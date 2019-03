Man stabbed to death at supermarket

A 32-year-old Caroni man was stabbed to death last night after an argument.

Police said Keybon Andrews was at Naipaul's Xtra Food Supermarket, Chaguanas, when he and another man got into an argument.

The man took out a knife and stabbed Andrews several times before running away.

Onlookers took Andrews to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he died.

