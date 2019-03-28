Kidnap charge may be changed to murder

POLICE are awaiting the result of a post mortem on the body of Romeo Mitchell, who died after being beaten, kidnapped and thrown down a 16-foot well.

After that, the charges aginst the man accused of atacking him may be amended to one of murder.

Mitchell died at the San Fernando General Hospital, the day after Mukey Pierre appeared before Siparia Magistrate Margaret Alert, charged with kidnapping and kidnapping with intent to kill Mitchell at Mora Dam, Siparia between March 17 and 18.

Pierre was denied bail and sent to the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for an evaluation.

A senior police officer told Newsday Mitchell’s body was taken to the Forensic Sciences Centre today for an autopsy but because of the number of murders the previous day, they are yet to receive the results.

The officer said once the cause of death is linked to the injuries Mitchell suffered when he was beaten and thrown down the well, the Director of Public Prosecutions would give instructions to amend the charge.

He said the state attorney would have to appear before the magistrate on April 8, when Pierre is scheduled to return, to withdraw the charges of kidnapping and kidnapping with intent to kill and change it to murder.

The story will be updated.