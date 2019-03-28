Gary to explain police finances at Parliament

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith

COMMISSIONER of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith will appear before a parliamentary committee today, as they examine the expenditure and internal controls of the police service for 2018-2019.

The Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) is chaired by Bridgid Anisette-George and includes Wade Mark.

Griffith last visited Parliament on January 28, when he appeared before Parliament’s Joint Select Committee (JSC) on National Security, chaired by Fitzgerald Hinds, for a hearing to explain the aims of the police service, namely its “strategic objectives, targets, challenges, successes and new initiatives.”

Griffith was appointed commissioner on August 3, 2018.