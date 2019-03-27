Worshipper killed, pundit shot during prayer service

A Hindu prayer service ended tragically in Princes Town on Tuesday when an armed thief interrupted the service and began shooting at worshippers. One man was killed and a pundit shot.

Joseph Narine, 60, died on the spot.

Pundit Shervon Narad is now fighting for his life at the San Fernando General Hospital. He was shot to his chest.

According to a police report at about 11 pm last night pundit Narad was officiating a service at Hardbargain near Princes Town.

A lone gunman stormed into the place of worship and announced a hold-up.

The thief demanded the religious leader and worshippers handed over money and jewellery.

After the thief grabbed the jewellery eyewitness said he then began shooting.

Narine died on the spot and the pundit was rushed to the Princes Town Health Centre and later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital where he remains warded.