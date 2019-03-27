Tunapuna woman, 20, murdered

Police are investigating multiple motives for the murder of a 20-year-old Tunapuna woman who was gunned down outside her Lovell Trace home last night.

Carissa Pierre was at home at about 9.31 when she heard someone calling her from outside.

When she went to check, she was shot several times. Relatives heard the gunfire and found her bleeding and motionless.

Police were called, along with a doctor who declared Pierre dead at the scene.

No one has been arrested for the murder thus far.

A screenshot of a WhatsApp status posted by Pierre reportedly showed her glorifying continued gang warfare, but homicide investigators are still uncertain whether her death was related to that post or a recently ended relationship.