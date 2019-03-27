Trash collection ‘monopoly’

Dr Varma Deyalsingh, Independent Senator. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

EACH regional corporation spends millions of dollars each year on outsourcing its garbage collection services, but in at least one case, just one contractor enjoys a near-monopoly on providing this service.

This was disclosed as the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Local Authorities chaired by Dr Varma Deyalsingh publicly interviewed officials from the Tunapuna/Piarco, Sangre Grande and Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporations and the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government at the Parliament building.

Replying to a question by JSC member Esmond Forde, Tunapuna/Piarco CEO Betty Ramdass-Ali said her corporation’s annual allocation for waste collection was $53 million. Asked to rate the efficacy of the service, she said it varied across the region, in some places being good but elsewhere posing challenges.

Forde said one contractor controlled waste collection in ten out 16 areas in that corporation, and speculated that some contractors in the other six areas could be subsidiaries of that main contractor.

He asked if Ramdass-Ali was satisfied with the service, to which she replied, “We have complaints from time to time. Generally I think we have a satisfactory service.”

Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo chairman Henry Awong said his corporation’s expenditure on garbage collection was $81,000 per day, which he described as “a tidy sum.” Calculations show this is equivalent to $29 million per year.

Sangre Grande chairman Terry Martin Rondon said his corporation’s waste expenditure each year was $15 million. While he gave the service a good rating, he also said he has told his councillors to constantly monitor garbage collection for the benefit of the people.

Ministry deputy permanent secretary Raymond Seepaul said the appointment of scavenging contractors was not the responsibility of the ministry nor regional corporations, but rather the Solid Waste Management Company Ltd (SWMCOL.) Deyalsingh asked Seepaul to provide a list of all scavenging contractors now engaged.