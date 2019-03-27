Suspect calls police after murder

A 31-YEAR-OLD Bagatelle man called the police on himself after he stabbed another man to death during an argument yesterday.

Police said the 25-year-old victim who was identified only as Anthony aka “Gaza”, was liming with the man at around 3.05 pm when an argument began. The man pulled out a knife and stabbed Anthony several times.

He called the police, who arrested him and took him to the West End Police Station for questioning. This murder brought the murder toll 116 for the year thus far. Within the past 24 hours, five murders were committed in the country.