Smith bags javelin silver at World Indoors

Gwendolyn Smith of TT, second from left, collects her women's 50-54 javelin silver medal at the 2019 World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland.

GWENDOLYN Smith won this country's first medal at the 2019 World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships currently taking place in Torun, Poland.

Smith bagged silver in the women's javelin finals in the 50-54 age group on the third day of action, on Tuesday. Smith copped the runner-up spot with a best throw of 36.76m achieved on her sixth and final effort. American Durelle Schmek took the gold medal with 37.43m and Ilona Kojalovica of Latvia was third with 33.30m.

Smith was hoping to match her gold medal effort at the 2014 Indoors in Budapest, Hungary when she was victorious in the women's 45-49 age group.

Martin Prime, also of TT, finished seventh in the men's 55-59 60m finals in 7.76 seconds, yesterday.

Andre Bancod of France took gold in 7.42, Italy's Giulio Morelli was second in 7.51 and Donald Brown of Great Britain and Northern Ireland grabbed bronze in 7.60. Prime, a San Fernando native, won gold at the 2014 edition when he took the men's 50-54 title.

TT are among 88 countries competing at the championships for competitors 35 years and over. The championships began last Sunday and will end on Saturday.