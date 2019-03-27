Skerritt wants to see Sammy back

NEWLY-elected president of Cricket West Indies(CWI) Ricky Skerritt said after leading West Indies and feeling the brunt of such an important Caribbean job, Darren Sammy like all other regional cricketers will get the opportunity to represent West Indies.

Sammy captained West Indies for years, which included leading the regional team to two World T20 titles in 2012 and 2016. However, Sammy’s career with the West Indies came to an abrupt hiatus when he openly criticised the Dave Cameron-led CWI for its lack of support during the 2016 World T20 in a post match interview after winning the title.

Skerritt, who ended Dave Cameron’s six-year run as president, on Sunday, said all regional cricketers will be considered including St Lucia’s Sammy.

“I am not hoping about anybody (returning) in terms of selection, the selectors will deal with that but, I want to make it clear that Darren Sammy or nobody else must be out of contention for selection,” Skerritt said.

“Our selectors need to look at every player, every day...and that no player because of anything other than cricket and cricket form must be left out of the equation.” Skerritt said former captains such as Sammy need to be given respect as leading West Indies is not an easy job.

“Darren Sammy is somebody that I have engaged from time to time. Darren Sammy is no stranger to me nor I am any stranger to him. We would like to have Darren Sammy as a past captain. Every past captain needs to be treated specially. The former captains of West Indies cricket especially have carried the weight of the Caribbean on their shoulders and have been in very seriously taxing and stressful situations on behalf of all the people of the Caribbean and we need to give them the respect and love that they deserve.”