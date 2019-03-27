Siparia man thrown in well dies

Siparia well.

ROMEO Mitchell, the man who was kidnapped, beaten and thrown down a 16 foot deep well, has died.

He died shortly after 9 pm last night at the San Fernando General Hospital. His death came one day after his neighbour, Mukey Pierre, appeared before a Siparia magistrate, charged with kidnapping and kidnapping with intent to kill.

Magistrate Margaret Alert had denied bail to the accused labourer who she sent to the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for an evaluation.

Those charges alleged that between March 17 and 18, Pierre unlawfully carried away Mitchell from Victor Street, Syne Village in Penal. It is also alleged Pierre kidnapped Mitchell with intent to murder him at Mora Dam Road in Siparia.

Last week Monday, police from Siparia CID, among them Sgt Jaggernath and PCs Jimdar and Phillips, visited the scene, interviewed people and later arrested Pierre.

PC Jimdar of Siparia CID laid the charges, which were indictable.

Today, police said the charges would be amended for Pierre to be charged with murder.

Pierre is to reappear in court on April 8.