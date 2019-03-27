Shanice’s voice brings tears to family Special Olympian speaks with mom from Abu Dhabi hospital:

Ava Baptiste holds a phone with the image of her 2 2-year-old daughter, Special Olympian, Shanice Baptiste, at her Williamsville home yesterday.

THE fear of not knowing where her daughter was for the past 15 days haunted Ava Baptiste but yesterday, she breathed a sigh of relief when they spoke on the phone.

Baptiste’s daughter, Special Olympian Shanice, 22, was up to yesterday in a hospital at Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, where she fell ill with asthma two weeks ago.

It was an emotional conversation between mother and daughter. Relatives who were listening in on the conversation also wept. The family said there was a lack of proper communication on the part of officials but, their minds were at ease yesterday after they spoke with the athlete as well as officials from the Sport and Youth Affairs Ministry.

Holding a phone with an image of Shanice, Baptiste said: “She does bocce sports, which is something like golf, but you not using the stick – you must roll the ball. She made the prelims and scored the highest. She did not get to go the next rounds because she was ill. If I was well, I too would have gone on that trip.

“Shanice is expected in TT on the 28th (of March).”

Shanice’s aunt Arvil said: “Emotions were all over the place. Shanice was crying, her mommy was crying and I was crying. The last contact Ava had with Shanice was on March 12.”

The athlete, who lives at Whiteland, near Williamsville, was part of TT’s Special Olympics team. She left for the competition on Carnival Tuesday,but did not return with her teammates, on Friday.

Shanice is a food and nutrition student at the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities. She has a hearing impediment and is a slow learner.

Yesterday, the family learnt Shanice had been taken off oxygen and was walking around and feeling better. One of the team coaches remained in Abu Dhabi with her.

Unknown to the family, Shanice fell ill on March 13 and was taken to the hospital. Seven days later, officials informed the family about Shanice’s hospitalisation.

“Information came to the mother on the 20th that the child was at the hospital and would not be on the flight back to Trinidad. That was when we knew. Prior to that, we had no information. There was a lack of communication and they could have dealt with that situation different,” said her aunt.

Saying the Lord is not the author of confusion, Arvil said the family is happy that Shanice is recuperating.

“When we heard what was going on, I say we have to trust God and His purpose for her being there. He probably allowed her to be there so the doctors could have probably worked with her or run some tests on her and find out something we didn’t know here. We have to trust God for that aspect.”

A team from the ministry visited the family. The officials at the house promised to comment via a media release, which up to late yesterday was not forthcoming.

In the past two days, social media was abuzz with reports that officials had “forgotten” Shanice in Abu Dhabi.

Yesterday, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Shamfa Cudjoe described these reports as “false, fake, misleading, careless and NOT funny at all.”

Doctors said the athlete was unfit to travel, so she remained at the hospital along with a coach/caretaker.

“They will return home as soon as they get the clearance from the medical professionals, and the protocols are worked out with each airport for safe and smooth transit,” the minister said.

Since last week she “personally” had been in contact with the family.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Cudjoe said: “Special Olympics officials in Abu Dhabi, Washington DC and TT have been collaborating closely every day up to yesterday. I, like her parent and relatives with whom I have been communicating, cannot understand the reason for this mischief. This is unfortunate.”

“I am confident that we know better and we can do better when it comes to reporting the facts to the public.”