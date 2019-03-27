Sandals CEC application not yet withdrawn

An April 2016 map of the plans for Sandals resorts in Tobago. The resort chain however withdrew from the project because of "negative publicity".

ENVIRONMENTAL Management Authority managing director Hayden Romano says an application for a Certificate of Environment Clearance (CEC) for the cancelled Sandals project was still before the EMA.

He was speaking on Wednesday as EMA officials and representatives of the Planning Ministry met with the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) at the Parliament building.

PAC chairman Dr Bhoe Tewarie asked about the CEC "controversy" with the Sandals operation.

Romano replied that the application did not come from Sandals but from a special-purpose company that was established. He said the application was before the EMA and the authority had responded with a request for further information and then the announcement came that the project was "no longer a go."

In January Sandals Resorts International announced it was no longer interested in building a resort in Buccoo, Tobago, citing "negative publicity" and "consistent badgering."

Romano said to date there has been no letter to the EMA saying the CEC application has been withdrawn.