Pro League chairman Fakoory passes away

Richard Fakoory

RICHARD FAKOORY, chairman of the TT Pro League, died yesterday morning at the Westshore Medical Centre, Cocorite, hours after haviing abdominal surgery there.

The 71-year-old took over the chairman role from Joseph Sam Phillip in March 2018 and held the position up till his death.

But Fakoory, a businessman by profession and a US Army veteran, was best remembered for his work with Pro League club Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (formerly Superstar Rangers and St Ann’s Rangers), where he was owner from 1978 until January, when he sold the club to Richard Ferguson, on behalf of local pest control company Terminix Trinidad.

President of the TT Football Association (TTFA) David John-Williams said, “I am indeed extremely shocked upon hearing this sad news. Richard was a stalwart and lifelong servant of football and sport in TT.

“It is a tremendous loss for sport in general and I wish to extend deepest condolences to his wife and family. The members of the TTFA and the football fraternity are deeply saddened by this news. Richard’s love for the game and his gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts. May God give him eternal rest and his family the strength to bear this great pain.”

Also sending condolences to Fakoory’s family was Pro League CEO Julia Baptiste.

“Mr Fakoory was a gentleman, passionate for football,” she said. “Everyone knows he was well involved in football, and even after new ownership at Rangers, he was still trying to help so that the club can be that professional organisation he believed it can be.

“He was very passionate about the sport and was generally a very cool person that served many young people.”

TT men’s football team manager and director at Rangers Richard Piper said, “It’s a sad day for football. The world, as a result, has lost a true gem. Words can’t begin to describe the loss.”

A soft-spoken, mild-mannered and easy-going individual, Fakoory leaves to mourn his wife Angela and children Kyle and Rachael.